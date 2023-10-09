Family of William Kintzel is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information on murder suspect Michael Barker

By Samantha Condra
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The family of William Kintzel, who went by his middle name Jeff, posted on Facebook that they are offering a cash reward of $5,000 to anyone with information on Michael Barker.

Barker has had a warrant out for his arrest for murder and robbery since April of last year.

Kintzel’s body was found in the woods near Birchwood and McCormick Avenues in April of 2022. One man has already been arrested for murder, but the Fort Wayne Police Department is still trying to find Barker.

Kintzel’s sister, Penny Juillerat, says the family still has so many questions.

“I just think that if we get justice and maybe more answers, that will really help the family,” says Juillerat.

If you have any information contact FWPD at 260-427-1222 or use the P3 Tip App.

