Fall Market on Main returns to Leo-Cedarville

By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - A small-town event is making its way back to Leo for its second year.

Event organizers say the Fall Market on Main is scheduled to return this Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10-4 on Center Street.

Organizers say visitors can enjoy more than 40 different vendors, as well as food trucks.

According to Visit Fort Wayne’s website, there will also be plenty of kid’s activities at the event.

Officials for the event say admission is free.

