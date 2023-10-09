Confrontation over affair led to Friday shooting, documents say

66-year-old Paula West(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Court documents say a confrontation between two women about an alleged affair led to a shooting Friday morning on the city’s south side.

Police say they arrested 66-year-old Paula West in connection with Friday’s shooting at a home on Frosch Drive, just off Hessen Cassel Road.

Court documents say West called police around 7 a.m. Friday to report that she shot a woman she claimed came to her house looking for her husband. Police spoke with the victim, who allegedly told police she had been having an affair with West’s husband. She told officers she was with him that morning and he dropped her off at home.

She said as she was walking in her front door, West arrived and confronted her about the affair. She said West slapped her and punched her several times, making her fall to the floor. Documents say the victim told police West then kicked her several times in the face and head, making her drop her phone. She said West then took her phone and returned to her car.

The woman said she followed West outside and got in her car to get her phone back. She said they drove around looking for West’s husband and eventually went to West’s home. The victim said West called her husband several times to try and get him to come home, allegedly saying if he did not, she would shoot the woman.

Court documents say West then got a gun and started hitting the woman with it when it discharged, shooting her in the back. The woman was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say they arrested West later that day for battery with a deadly weapon and robbery.

