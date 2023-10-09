Brickworld Fort Wayne returns to Coliseum Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A favorite LEGO exposition is returning to Fort Wayne this coming weekend.

Brickworld Fort Wayne 2023 is returning to the Memorial Coliseum, and organizers say visitors can explore 38,000 square feet of LEGO creations.

Organizers for the event say everyone can enjoy interactive activities, such as the LEGO brick areas, seek and finds, fighting robots, and much more.

According to their website, you can purchase your favorite LEGO sets minifigures, and accessories from vendors.

Officials say tickets are now only available for purchase in person at the ticket office, open from 10-5 during the week.

Organizers say tickets are $14 the day of the show and $12 if they are pre-purchased, $11 ($9 if pre-purchased) for military members and first responders (must show ID), and children ages three and under get in for free.

The event will be held Oct. 14 from 10-6 and Oct. 15 from 10-5.

Parking is $8 for the main lot and $12 for the preferred lot. Click here for more information on Brickworld.

