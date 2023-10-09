19th Annual Christmas on Broadway to benefit Erin’s House

The children and families of Erin’s House will be highlighted as the event’s 2023 charitable organization
FILE PHOTO - Fireworks pop as the official "Christmas on Broadway" tree is lit, Nov. 19, 2021.
FILE PHOTO - Fireworks pop as the official "Christmas on Broadway" tree is lit, Nov. 19, 2021.(John McGauley)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 19th Annual “Christmas on Broadway” celebration is set to usher in the holiday season in The Fort once again this November.

The event, sponsored by 21Alive, will take place on Friday, Nov. 17, at Broadway Plaza, outside of the Shine & Hardin building. This year’s celebration will benefit the nonprofit Erin’s House for Grieving Children, which offers support for children, teens, and their families who have experienced a loss.

The Concordia Lutheran High School Marching Band will lead the parade, which will begin at Broadway and Creighton around 5:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to line both sides of Broadway, where a sparkling fire truck will carry Santa Claus down the street to the Broadway Plaza.

There, event organizers say Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be handing out Santa hats and stockings to all of the children in attendance. Kids at the event will also have the chance to pet live reindeer and board the miniature Polar Express train.

The 40-foot Colorado spruce, donated by Northeastern REMC, will then be lit at 6 p.m., ushered in by a fireworks show and Christmas songs. Officials say this year’s tree will be dedicated in honor of Richard Franke, late co-owner of the Fort Wayne Komets who passed away in July at 79.

New this year is a Smoking J’s BBQ-style food truck and the Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck to offer attendees a chance to warm up with a hot holiday drink.

21Alive will broadcast the celebration live starting at 4 p.m., which will conclude with a fireworks display above the “‘07 Neighborhood.” You can watch it live on-air or online here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

7 Fort Wayne men and women hike Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa

7 Fort Wayne residents climb Mount Kilimanjaro and reflect on their emotional experience

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
After a month of reflection and rest, seven Fort Wayne men and women are looking back on the nine-day journey that led them to the 19-thousand-foot summit on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Community

TinCaps donates 2,000+ pork meals to Community Harvest Food Bank

TinCaps donates 2,000+ pork meals to Community Harvest Food Bank

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne TinCaps leaders announced on Friday the team is working with Indiana Pork to donate more than 2,000 pork meals to an area food bank.

Community

Salvation Army kicks off holiday collection season with Toy Run

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The holiday season is quickly approaching and with that comes a multitude of ways the Salvation Army is striving to ensure families in Allen County have Christmas gifts under the tree and meals to eat during the holidays.

Community

Governor Eric Holcomb (left) honors Do it Best Corp. CEO and President Dan Starr (right) with...

Do it Best President, CEO honored with Sagamore of the Wabash

Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Governor Eric Holcomb visited the Summit City on Thursday to honor a local business leader with the Sagamore of the Wabash.

Latest News

Community

FILE PHOTO - 37th Annual Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI)

Fundraiser planned Thursday evening to benefit Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) have organized a fundraiser Thursday evening to help fund future flights to honor area veterans.

News

YWCA Northeast Indiana is hosting events in October to raise awareness for Domestic Violence...

Flowers on the River event honors domestic violence survivors, victims

Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris and Karli VanCleave
The YWCA of Northeast Indiana held an event as Domestic Violence Awareness Month is underway.

News

Lucky Duck Sale Moves to Auburn

Bi-annual Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale returns in new Auburn location

Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The popular Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale will host the second sale of the year this weekend. There are 80,000 items available at a discounted price.

Community

City of Fort Wayne: GFL collecting trash early Thursday, Friday

Updated: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The City of Fort Wayne is giving residents a heads-up about a change in garbage and recycling collection this Thursday and Friday.

News

Turn the Town Pink 2023

Turn the Town Pink: Vera Bradley Foundation hangs pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The Vera Bradley Foundation and the Lutheran Health Network began hanging Ribbons for Research throughout 21Country to raise money for breast cancer research. Each pink ribbon represents a donation made to the foundation.

Community

Tony Betton Jr. honored with President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award.

INsight’s Tony Betton Jr. honored with President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award

Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The host of 21Alive’s INsight program will soon be taking home a prestigious volunteer service award honoring his years of community work.