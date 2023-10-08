Fire damages apartments on city’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A fire on the city’s northeast side Saturday night damaged an apartment building.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) was dispatched on a report of a fire at Arbor Lakes Apartment Complex around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say when they arrived there was fire coming from the roof of one of the buildings.

Officials say the 30-mile-per-hour winds quickly spread the fire throughout the attic of the building. Firefighters entered one of the apartments in an attempt to extinguish the fire but were called to evacuate. Parts of the roof collapsed a short time later.

At this time, it’s not clear how the fire started. In total 16 apartments are damaged and the building is unlivable.

FWFD says no one was hurt and firefighters were able to rescue two cats and a snake who were inside apartments.

One of those cats was Theo. His owners spoke with 21Alive and said they were grateful firefighters were able to rescue him.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.