Allen County residents ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

HOAGLAND, Ind. (WPTA) - Residents across Allen County laced up their sneakers and walked to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease.

For the past three years, the annual ‘Walk in My Shoes’ has taken place in Hoagland. Organizers say they moved the walk after COVID as a way to show support to their neighbors and loved ones battling the disease.

It’s a cause that hits close to home for organizer Susan Hoffman.

“I worked in a nursing home, the Village of Heritage so I was touched by people with Alzheimer’s every day plus my mother-in-law had dementia so it is very dear to my heart,” organizer Susan Hoffman said. “We are able to make people in the community aware of Alzheimer’s so many people have been affected and their lives touched by Alzheimer’s.”

Over the past ten years, the group of about 40 has raised over 100,000 dollars for the cause.

In downtown Fort Wayne, other walkers took to the streets at the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ held by the Alzheimer’s Association.

