Adams County crash leaves one dead, another injured

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman is dead following a car crash in Adams County. Police say it happened just before 4:30 Saturday night at the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 200 East.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles, both heavily damaged. Investigators say Dean Ulrey was driving a Chrysler Town and Country westbound on State Road 124 when he went to make a turn southbound on 200 E failing to yield to Kim Graham who was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound on State Road 124 E.

Police say evidence indicates Graham’s truck left the roadway and overturned. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Dean Ulrey was not hurt but his passenger Sandra Ulrey was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

