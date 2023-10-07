A shooting on city’s northeast side leaves one dead

By Emilia Miles, WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is dead Saturday night following a shooting that took place on the city’s northeast side.

Police say a call came in around 5:30 p.m. about a shooting that took place at the intersection of Stellhorn and Maplecrest Road, near the Maplewood Plaza.

Once police got there, they say they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

At this time, police have not said what led to the shooting, but one person was detained Saturday night.

Police say there is no threat to the surrounding community at this time.

According to a witness on the scene who spoke with our 21 Alive News Crew, a fight broke out before the shooting took place.

Police blocked off the entrance to Maplewood Plaza off of Stellhorn Rd. and a section of the parking lot across the street near the Penn Station and East Coast Sub

Stay with 21 Alive News as we continue to learn more about this developing situation.

