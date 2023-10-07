New police sketch released in 1960 cold case murder

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio. (WPTA) - Ohio Attorney General and Paulding County Sheriff Department released a composite sketch of a suspect in a 1960 rape homicide.

On November 13, 1960, 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from a movie with her sister. A truck pulled alongside the girls and offered a ride. The driver sped off with Nancy, leaving her sister behind. Nancy’s body was found hours later, with police saying she had been kidnapped, raped, and murdered.

BACKGROUND - Digging Deeper: Last Chance for Justice

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-939-3791.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.