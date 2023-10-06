Warsaw fullback Zollinger full of heart

By Chris Ryan
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - Warsaw fullback Reed Zollinger boasts a smaller stature for the oft-forgotten position, but he’s packing a punch, as the leader of the Tigers offense.

Zollinger, most notably, carried the ball 45 times for 313 rushing yards against Northwood on September 15.

Warsaw head coach Bart Curtis relies on the senior’s durability and endurance, as key components to the Tigers 6-1 record this season.

