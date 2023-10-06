UAW announces ‘major breakthrough’ in GM negotiations Friday

(WPTA and AP) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) International union president announced on Friday that the union has made “significant progress” in contract negotiations.

The union’s targeted strikes against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford started after its contract with the companies expired in mid-September. The strike has now grown to five vehicle assembly plants and 38 parts warehouses.

UAW President Shawn Fain has announced strike expansions on each of the past two Fridays, citing a lack of what the union says is meaningful progress in contract negotiations.

But during this Friday’s update, broadcasted on Facebook, Fain said they had a major breakthrough with GM moments before the update went live. He said they were poised to strike at one of GM’s largest plants in Texas, saying the threat of that strike provided what he calls a transformative win.

He said GM has agreed to place their electric vehicle battery manufacturing under their master national agreement, something he says leaders were previously told was impossible.

“Our strike is working, but we’re not there yet,” Fain said.

The union has about 146,000 members at all three companies combined. The targeted strike strategy helps to preserve the UAW’s strike fund, which was $825 million before the strikes began on Sept. 15. GM and Ford have laid off just over 3,500 UAW workers at plants not covered by the strikes. Those workers will get union strike pay of $500 per week.

The UAW contends the companies have made billions of dollars in profits during the past decade and raised CEO pay, so they can afford to boost workers’ wages. The union is seeking 36% general wage increases over four years as well as a return of cost-of-living increases, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay, the restoration of traditional defined-benefit pensions for new hires, among other benefits.

It also wants to represent workers at 10 joint venture electric vehicle battery factories in the U.S. that have been proposed by the companies.

The companies, however, fear that raising their labor costs could make their vehicles more expensive than those manufactured by Tesla or foreign automakers with U.S. factories where workers are paid less.

GM on Wednesday announced that it has lined up a line of credit of up to $6 billion in light of the strike. The company said it is “being prudent in the face of uncertainty.” GM also said it estimates the strike cost the company about $200 million in lost production in the third quarter.

The union has dropped unfair labor practice charges filed against GM and Stellantis that had accused the companies of failing to bargain in good faith ahead of the strikes.

