Salvation Army kicks off holiday collection season with Toy Run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The holiday season is quickly approaching and with that comes a multitude of ways the Salvation Army is striving to ensure families in Allen County have Christmas gifts under the tree and meals to eat during the holidays.

On Saturday, October 7th, the Salvation Army will host their second annual Ride/Drive Toy Run. They ask anyone with a vehicle or motorcycle join them in a ride from Decautur to Fort Wayne to benefit their Angel Tree Campaign. The registration fee is $20 or a new unwrapped toy. Both the proceeds and toys will be passed along to a family supported by the Salvation Army.

The ride will begin at the Salvation Army Family Store in Decatur, located at 421 N. 13th St. and end at the Salvation Army in Fort Wayne, located at 2901 N. Clinton St. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the ride will begin at noon.

The ride will be followed by a chili lunch and a silent auction.

