Police respond to shooting at a home on city’s southeast side

(KTTC)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting at a home on the city’s southeast side.

The shooting happened at a home on Frosch Drive, just off Hessen Cassel Road around 7:12 Friday morning.

Police say the person who was shot is suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told our crew that more information on the shooting would be released later.

Stay tuned for more updates.

