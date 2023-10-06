Police respond to shooting at a home on city’s southeast side
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting at a home on the city’s southeast side.
The shooting happened at a home on Frosch Drive, just off Hessen Cassel Road around 7:12 Friday morning.
Police say the person who was shot is suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
Police told our crew that more information on the shooting would be released later.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.