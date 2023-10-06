Patient dies at Ohio Landmark facility, Indiana lawsuits moving to Federal Court

WILLARD, Ohio (WPTA) - Police in Willard, Ohio are investigating the death of a patient at a Landmark Recovery facility.

Our sister station, WOIO, reported that Samantha Thompson, 29, checked herself into the Praxis of the Firelands by Landmark Recovery facility in Willard, Ohio. Her family said she was struggling with mental health issues and alcoholism and had no major health issues. Police say she was found dead less than 24 hours after checking into the facility.

BACKGROUND: Landmark Recovery addiction treatment centers’ licenses revoked - Attorney: ‘Lawsuit will be filed soon’ by former patients of Landmark Recovery in Bluffton - ‘This is not okay’: Loved ones speak out after Praxis by Landmark Recovery admits to mistakes - Landmark Recovery addiction treatment center to furlough employees, Landmark Recovery addiction centers files petition to reinstate licenses

The Willard Police Chief Shannon Chaffin told 21Alive that the department was investigating Thompson’s death that occurred on August 28. Police were called to the facility for an undetermined medical incident.

21Alive reached out to Landmark Recovery and received the following statement.

“We can sadly confirm a patient passed away at our Willard facility. This is unfortunately the tragic side of the work we do. The patient was with us less than 24 hours, and our staff followed our protocols, checking on the patient every 30 minutes as required. When the safety check raised concerns, we immediately called an ambulance to transport the patient to the hospital. We dispute any claims that rigor morits had set in, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they complete their investigation.”

Over the past year, Landmark Recovery has been linked to four deaths at two of its facilities in Indiana. One of those deaths was Celeste Cuthbert, who went missing on New Year’s Day 2023. Officials say she walked out of the Bluffton facility before being found dead one month later in a vacant yard next to Landmark Recovery.

Between July 3 and July 9, three deaths were reported at the Mishawaka facility.

The Indiana Department of Mental Health and Addiction revoked the licenses for Praxis Landmark Recovery facilities in Bluffton, Carmel, and Mishawaka back in July. Shortly after, all three facilities closed ahead of their scheduled close date of August 17.

Then in September, the Indiana administrative law judge ruled against the Tennessee-based company during the company’s initial appeal to reopen three of their Indiana addiction treatment facilities. The next hearing on their licenses will be in December.

“We are eager to participate in the due process to reinstate our licenses and re-open our facilities. The evidentiary hearing will resolve factual disagreements in the case. We’ve submitted our discovery requests, and we look forward to the hearing’s resolution.”

Patients of the former Bluffton facility have filed a lawsuit. In court documents, Praxis of Fort Wayne by Landmark Recovery is accused of “gross negligence and with wanton and in reckless disregard for the plaintiff’s health and safety.” In the lawsuit, plaintiffs say they sustained “severe personal injuries as the result of unsafe and hazardous conditions on the premise.”

The lawsuit facing the Mishawaka facility was moved to a Federal court in August. A representative with Landmark Recovery says “We will likely seek to move the other case to Federal Court also.”

