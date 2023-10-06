Ohio man killed in U.S. 24 crash

(Source: KNOE)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OHIO (WPTA) - Officers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that left one man dead and another wounded.

Police say the crash happened a little before 8:35 Thursday evening on U.S. 24.

According to a news release, a black Ford SUV was going east on U.S. 24 when the driver, according to police, “failed to negotiate” a curve, crossed the median, and struck a red truck going westbound before rolling back into the median.

Police say the driver of the black Ford, 56-year-old Michael Laskey of Maumee, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the red truck, 58-year-old Scott Whytsell of West Virginia, was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, the release says.

