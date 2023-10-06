New primary care clinic opens at The Rescue Mission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Thursday marked an evening that those with Alliance Health Centers and The Rescue Mission have been waiting months for: the grand opening of their new primary care clinic.

“For this to happen, it’s been incredible and to see it open and to hear the good stories already coming out of it is incredibly fulfilling,” Eric Shoemaker, Alliance Health Centers Medical Director, said.

The clinic, located at The Rescue Mission off East Washington Boulevard, will not only offer primary care to the city’s homeless, but will also provide behavioral health services.

It’s something Rescue Mission President and CEO Thomas McArthur calls a gamechanger.

“We’re already seeing the fruit of that work as we are engaging with some of our folks that are part of our family here,” McArthur said.

Shoemaker and McArthur both believe the clinic will make a crucial impact on the homeless population in Fort Wayne and add it’s something they’re proud to have created.

“I didn’t go into medicine for the title, I went into medicine to take care of people,” Shoemaker said.

Leaders add they will not turn anyone away for inability to pay. You can learn more by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.