More foster children join lawsuit against Indiana DCS, DCS director, Gov. Holcomb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - More foster children have been added to a class action lawsuit filed against the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS), DCS Director Eric Miller, and Governor Eric Holcomb alleging failure to protect children in the foster care system.

The original lawsuit was filed by nine foster children on behalf of all children within the system, claiming that the Indiana child welfare system has ignored the children’s problems, failed to provide necessary services, moved them among a variety of placements, and left them in homes that DCS knew were dangerous.

The complaint, filed by child advocacy group “A Better Childhood” goes on to say that, “under the U.S. Constitution and federal law, children whom the state has assumed responsibility have the right to be free from physical and psychological harm.”

Recently, three more foster care children joined the lawsuit.

Below is a summary of the complaints from each new foster child:

Stephaine, 15, and Kyle M, 13, are brother and sister who were put into the foster care system in 2020 after their sister was murdered by their mother’s boyfriend, documents say. In June of the following year, their DCS therapist stopped conducting sessions. Over a year later, DCS had not secured therapy. Stephaine experienced “extreme self-harming behaviors,” attempting suicide and self-harm seven times. Kyle also suffered from suicidal ideation and behavioral issues. The grandparents “pleaded for DCS to get professional help” for the siblings and were put into a new foster care home in November 2022. The new foster family says DCS failed to “inform them of Stephaine’s history of suicidal ideation and for its failure to implement a safety plan.”

Zara, 8, from Fort Wayne has been in DCS custody since 2019 when she was raped by her grandfather, according to court records. After 14 months of living in foster homes, DCS placed her with her father. Zara’s father was living with his girlfriend and 12-year-old son who repeatedly raped her over a two-year period. The complaint goes on to say DCS knew about the sexual abuse as early as Feb. 2023 but she was not removed from the home until May. Once Zara was placed into a new foster home, DCS did not inform the couple of Zara’s behavioral, learning, and medical issues, including that Zara needed eyeglasses. DCS had planned to remove Zara from this foster home.

At this time, the governor’s office and the Indiana Department of Child Services have not filed their answer to the complaint to the court and have declined to comment to 21Alive.

*The names of the children and any other minors mentioned by name in the complaint all appear by pseudonyms with the same first and last initials as their real names.

