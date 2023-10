Man found not guilty of murder in 2021 Hannah St. shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man was found not guilty of murder in a 2021 homicide.

According to court records, 23-year-old Torrese Bobo of Fort Wayne was found not guilty of murder yesterday in court.

In May of 2021, Bobo was accused of shooting and killing Daniel Nolan in the 3500 block of S. Hanna St.

On Feb. 2, police served a warrant to a home on River Cove Trail just after 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.