Linda Likes It: 2023 Hobnobben Film Festival at Cinema Center

By Linda Jackson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 2023 Hobnobben Film Festival is October 19-22 at the Cinema Center in downtown Fort Wayne with a record-setting 144 films available to watch.

Evening anchor Linda Jackson talked with this year’s directors to find out what it takes to put such a huge event together and why it puts the Cinema Center on the map.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Bethany Joy Fleming
Woman charged with attempted murder after child found with ‘life-threatening injuries’ Tuesday
Body camera video shows FWPD’s response after officer hit, killed pedestrian
21 INVESTIGATES: Body camera video shows FWPD’s response after officer hit, killed pedestrian
Two FWCS schools on e-learning day due to bus driver shortage
18-year-old Nasir Owens (left) and 20-year-old Dimitrius Walker (right)
COURT DOCS: Suspects shot victim during an argument, returned to move body
Two arrested in connection with body pulled from Maumee River
Two arrested in connection with body pulled from Maumee River

Latest News

Indiana DCS File
More foster children join lawsuit against Indiana DCS, DCS director, Gov. Holcomb
St. Joseph County police investigating ‘suspicious deaths’ at Landmark Recovery
Patient dies at Ohio Landmark facility, Indiana lawsuits moving to Federal Court
FILE - ACPL's Aboite Branch
ACPL’s Aboite Branch reopens after closing for 2022 derecho damage
32-year-old Bethany Joy Fleming
COURT DOCS: Woman hit son in head with hammer, stabbed herself