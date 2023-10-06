FWPD: 66-year-old woman charged in Friday morning shooting

The shooting happened at a home on Frosch Drive, just off Hessen Cassel Road around 7:12 Friday...
The shooting happened at a home on Frosch Drive, just off Hessen Cassel Road around 7:12 Friday morning.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers have made an arrest in Friday morning’s shooting that left one woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened at a home on Frosch Drive, just off Hessen Cassel Road, around 7:12 a.m. Officers say 66-year-old Paula Dickey called 911 and said a woman came to her house looking for her husband. She said the woman then tried to push her way in, and her gun went off, shooting the woman.

When officers arrived, they say they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition. According to a press release, the victim “gave a different account of events.” Police did not detail those allegations.

Officers then arrested Dickey on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon and robbery.

