COURT DOCS: Woman hit son in head with hammer, stabbed herself

32-year-old Bethany Joy Fleming
32-year-old Bethany Joy Fleming(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: The details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Horrifying details have been released in a case where court documents say a woman attacked her son with a hammer before stabbing herself on Tuesday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to a home in the Tyler Terrace Apartments complex on the city’s west side for an unknown problem Tuesday evening. Officers say they found a woman and her son with life-threatening injuries who were taken to an area hospital.

FWPD respond to the 1200 block of Ralph Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
FWPD respond to the 1200 block of Ralph Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.(staff)

On Thursday, police announced that they arrested the woman, 32-year-old Bethany Joy Fleming, for attempted murder after she was released from the hospital.

Court documents say when police arrived at the apartment on Tuesday, they found Fleming was bleeding from her neck. She told the officer she thought someone was coming to sell her and her son into sex slavery. The officer asked her if she harmed herself and her 10-year-old son, and she said she hit him in the head with a hammer.

Fleming allegedly told officers “she thought this was the only way.”

She called 911 after the attack, again saying she thought someone was coming to take her and her son. Documents say she then said, “So I tried to kill him, I think I killed him, and I stabbed myself. Please my name is Bethany.”

Police say they learned the child was suffering from a skull fracture and brain bleeding. According to court documents, medical staff said he was taken into emergency surgery and said his condition would be touch and go if he survived. He was last said to be in life-threatening condition.

If you are a parent, guardian or caregiver of a child and are thinking about bringing harm to that child, there are resources available. You can call Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) at (260) 421-5000 or call 911 for help.

