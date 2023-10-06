Minor injuries reported in crash along I-69, near Illinois Road

UPDATE: Police cleared the scene around 4 p.m. Friday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County police are asking drivers to avoid the northbound lanes of I-69 near Illinois Road as crews are responding to a crash.

Police say the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-69, just north of Illinois Road, at the 307 mile-marker.

INDOT cameras show traffic is backed up in the area. Drivers are asked to take another route.

