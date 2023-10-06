Minor injuries reported in crash along I-69, near Illinois Road

Allen County police are asking drivers to avoid the northbound lanes of I-69 near Illinois Road...
Allen County police are asking drivers to avoid the northbound lanes of I-69 near Illinois Road as crews are responding to a crash.(INDOT)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Police cleared the scene around 4 p.m. Friday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County police are asking drivers to avoid the northbound lanes of I-69 near Illinois Road as crews are responding to a crash.

Police say the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-69, just north of Illinois Road, at the 307 mile-marker.

INDOT cameras show traffic is backed up in the area. Drivers are asked to take another route.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Bethany Joy Fleming
Woman charged with attempted murder after child found with ‘life-threatening injuries’ Tuesday
32-year-old Bethany Joy Fleming
COURT DOCS: Woman hit son in head with hammer, stabbed herself
Body camera video shows FWPD’s response after officer hit, killed pedestrian
21 INVESTIGATES: Body camera video shows FWPD’s response after officer hit, killed pedestrian
18-year-old Nasir Owens (left) and 20-year-old Dimitrius Walker (right)
COURT DOCS: Suspects shot victim during an argument, returned to move body
Two FWCS schools on e-learning day due to bus driver shortage

Latest News

TinCaps donates 2,000+ pork meals to Community Harvest Food Bank
TinCaps donates 2,000+ pork meals to Community Harvest Food Bank
UAW President Shawn Fain during live update on 10/6.
UAW announces ‘major breakthrough’ in GM negotiations Friday
66-year-old Paula Dickey
FWPD: 66-year-old woman charged in Friday morning shooting
FILE - UAW Picket Signs
Auto worker strike highlights disparities between temporary and permanent employees