Minor injuries reported in crash along I-69, near Illinois Road
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE: Police cleared the scene around 4 p.m. Friday.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County police are asking drivers to avoid the northbound lanes of I-69 near Illinois Road as crews are responding to a crash.
Police say the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-69, just north of Illinois Road, at the 307 mile-marker.
INDOT cameras show traffic is backed up in the area. Drivers are asked to take another route.
