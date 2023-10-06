AG office issues consumer alert for fire pit tables, portable generators
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Attorney General Tood Rokita (R) issued a consumer alert Friday about multiple items that have been recalled.
According to a news release, anyone who purchased the following items in September before the recall is urged to refrain from using them, check the product’s recall notice, and contact the manufacturer:
- Insignia and Yardbird fire tables with lava rocks from Best Buy
- Generac Portable Generators from Generac
- Honda Lawnmowers and Pressure Washer Engines from American Honda Motor
- STIHL MSA 300 chain saws from STIHL
- Foldable Bistro Set Chairs from TJX
- Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games
- Disc brake calipers sold on Lectric e-bicycles from Lectric E-bikes
- ADC brand 30 lb. capacity stacked commercial clothes dryers from Whirlpool
- ARGO Xplorer ATVs from ARGO
- Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR Bicycle Tires from Pirelli Tire
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas Compact Regulators from Engineered Controls International
- Emporia Smart Plugs from Emporia
To review all recalls before September 2023, visit here.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.