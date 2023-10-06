ACPL’s Aboite Branch reopens after closing for 2022 derecho damage

FILE - ACPL's Aboite Branch
FILE - ACPL's Aboite Branch(ACPL)
By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ABOITE, Ind. (WPTA) - A beloved library has reopened its doors. The Aboite Branch of the Allen County Public Library reopened on Friday, October 6.

In the summer of 2022, a strong storm hit the southwest side of Fort Wayne and significantly damaged the branch’s roof and meeting room. The building, which had been closed since September 4, 2023, for roof repairs, is opening nearly two weeks ahead of its expected schedule.

“As you can imagine, construction schedules are fluid, but we have been lucky with good weather and great construction partners who have worked hard to get the branch back in order for our patrons,” said ACPL Executive Director Susan P. Baier. “We are so excited to welcome our Aboite neighbors back to their home branch. We had thought we’d be looking at up to two months away, but here we are – just a few weeks later, ready to go!”

Beginning immediately, patrons may now access book browsing, study room, computers, hold pickups, curbside pickups, donation drop-offs, and book returns at the Aboite Branch. No other ACPL branches were affected by the construction.

Though the building is reopened, interior work is still being finalized in the meeting room.

The Aboite Branch is located at 5630 Coventry Lane in Fort Wayne and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If patrons have questions or need assistance, you can click here or for more information or call (260) 421-1240

