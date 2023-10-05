Woman charged with attempted murder after child found with ‘life-threatening injuries’ Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they have arrested a 32-year-old woman in connection with an investigation Tuesday evening where a child was left in life-threatening-condition.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Ralph Ave. on the city’s west side for an unknown problem around 5:30 p.m. They say they found a woman and a child with life-threatening injuries but released no further information.

FWPD respond to unknown problem, woman and child in life-threatening condition (staff)

Police say the woman, identified as 32-year-old Bethany Joy Fleming, is now facing charges in the case. They say she was discharged from the hospital on Thursday and arrested for attempted murder.

21Alive is working to learn more about the case, which remains under investigation at this time.

