WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Thursday, October 5
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Thursday, October 5.

  • New details in the murder investigation of Austin Seiman and what police said led them to the arrest of two Fort Wayne men.
  • Governor Eric Holcomb made a stop In Fort Wayne today and visited The Electric Works Campus.
  • School bus driver shortages in Fort Wayne cause some students to have classes via E-learning.
  • A missing monkey recovered safely in Indy.

