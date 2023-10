FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two FWCS schools will move to an e-learning day.

According to FWCS officials, Northrop High School and Lincoln Elementary School will move to an e-learning day on Thursday, Oct. 5, due to a shortage of bus drivers.

Officials with FWCS say teachers are still asked to report to work.

