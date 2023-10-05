Semi crash in LaGrange County leaves one person injured

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A semi-rollover crash in LaGrange County caused one person to be airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

A LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department release says the crash happened Tuesday on a county road just north of U.S. 20.

Officers said the crash was between a Kenworth Semi and a farm tractor. They say both vehicles were driving south and the semi tried to pass the tractor.

The release says the tractor was turning onto a private road while the semi was trying to pass, causing the collision, and throwing the driver of the tractor from the vehicle.

The semi, according to police, continued south for a short time before rolling onto its side from the collision.

Deputies say the tractor driver was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. The extent of the tractor driver’s injuries is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.