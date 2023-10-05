Road closure planned for Smith Road next week

(MGN Online)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A portion of a road on the city’s west side is scheduled to close.

The city’s Traffic Engineering Department said in a news release that Smith Road between Engle Road and Knoll Road will close starting on Monday, Oct. 9.

Officials said the closure is to repair the railroad tracks in that area, and the closure is expected to last until Friday, Oct. 13.

