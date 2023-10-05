Police on the lookout for missing 15-year-old teen
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
A public safety alert sent out a little before midnight says 15-year-old Dajuan Harris was last seen in the 8400 block of Backwater Drive, on Fort Wayne’s west side, just off of Bass Road.
Harris is described as a black male who is 5′8,″ 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pajama pants, and no shoes.
If anyone has information on Harris’ whereabouts, call police.
