Police on the lookout for missing 15-year-old teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

A public safety alert sent out a little before midnight says 15-year-old Dajuan Harris was last seen in the 8400 block of Backwater Drive, on Fort Wayne’s west side, just off of Bass Road.

Harris is described as a black male who is 5′8,″ 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pajama pants, and no shoes.

If anyone has information on Harris’ whereabouts, call police.

Public safety alert for Dajuan Harris (Allen County Sheriff's Department)

