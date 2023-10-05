Police on the lookout for missing 15-year-old teen

By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

A public safety alert sent out a little before midnight says 15-year-old Dajuan Harris was last seen in the 8400 block of Backwater Drive, on Fort Wayne’s west side, just off of Bass Road.

Harris is described as a black male who is 5′8,″ 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pajama pants, and no shoes.

If anyone has information on Harris’ whereabouts, call police.

Public safety alert for Dajuan Harris
Public safety alert for Dajuan Harris(Allen County Sheriff's Department)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two FWCS schools on e-learning day due to bus driver shortage

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Police on the lookout for missing 15-year-old teen

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Two FWCS schools on e-learning day due to bus driver shortage

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
Two FWCS schools will move to an e-learning day.

News

Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s 80th Season

Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s 80th Season

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

News

A view of the 'Coliseum Takeover' car show that was held Sunday.

‘Coliseum Takeover’ offered first ‘legal pit’ at car show in Fort Wayne

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Sunday you may have seen clouds of smoke and heard engines roaring at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It was part of a car show that also had a pit for drivers to show off their moves.

News

‘Coliseum Takeover’ offered first ‘legal pit’ at car show in Fort Wayne

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

AT&T: Previewing the New iPhone 15

AT&T: Previewing the New iPhone 15

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

17th Annual Run for Riley

17th Annual Run For Riley

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Two arrested in connection with body pulled from Maumee River

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Two arrested in connection with body pulled from Maumee River

Two arrested in connection with body pulled from Maumee River

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) say two people have been arrested in connection to the body pulled from the Maumee River last Thursday.