Loose monkey safely captured following overnight search in Indianapolis

IMPD confirms the missing monkey has been found safe.
IMPD confirms the missing monkey has been found safe.(IMPD)
By WTHR
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Around 11 a.m. Thursday, IMPD confirmed the missing monkey was safely captured and reunited with his owners.

You can read the original story below.

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — Police are searching for a missing monkey in an east Indianapolis neighborhood that may have injured some people.

IMPD confirmed Wednesday evening they were helping officers from Indianapolis Animal Care Services in locating the monkey in the 500 block of Ironridge Court.

Police said they’ve received reports of minor injuries that were inflicted by the monkey, though IMPD would not confirm if the monkey had bitten anyone.

The department tweeted a photo of the monkey they’re searching for, shown above.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD said the monkey, named “Momo,” was last seen at the entrance of the neighborhood where the search is occurring, though police did not know when that sighting happened.

An officer told 13News at the scene the monkey escaped from a house near Mitthoefer Road and Prospect Street, about a half-mile from where the search is taking place.

Now Thursday morning, IMPD and IACS are in the 10000 block of Ironway Drive, near Mitthoefer Road and East Prospect Street, on reported sightings of the missing monkey in a wooded area.

More about the monkey

13News anchor Scott Swan reached out to the Indianapolis Zoo for more information about the monkey.

A zoo spokesperson tells us it is a patas monkey, which is commonly found on the grasslands of Africa. They typically stand 16 inches to 30 inches tall at the shoulders when standing on all fours and are well-known as the fastest primate on land, capable of running over 30 mph.

The spokesperson said the monkey, which appears to be an adult, “is likely confused and stressed.” The zoo encourages anyone who sees the monkey to not approach it, but instead call IMPD immediately and let a professional deal with it.

As far as the police and professionals tasked with corralling the primate, the zoo spokesperson said the monkey will likely run if it is approached, so the best course of action is to monitor its movements until it moves into an area where it can be contained.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Road closure planned for Smith Road next week

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
A portion of a road on the city’s west side is scheduled to close.

News

I-69 crash stalled northbound traffic near Illinois Road Wednesday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Wednesday evening crash on I-69 slowed down the evening rush hour traffic.

News

I-69 crash stalled northbound traffic near Illinois Road Wednesday

I-69 crash stalled northbound traffic near Illinois Road Wednesday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
21Alive News at 6

News

Indianapolis police searching for loose pet monkey in east side neighborhood

Indianapolis police searching for loose pet monkey in east side neighborhood

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Special Segments

Walk in the Park: October events at the Botanical Conservatory

Walk in the Park: October events at the Botanical Conservatory

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson and Evan Harris
Linda Jackson chats with Nate Cardelli from the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory about several family-friendly October events at the conservatory.

News

Walk in the Park: October events at the Botanical Conservatory

Walk in the Park: October events at the Botanical Conservatory

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Two FWCS schools on e-learning day due to bus driver shortage

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Police on the lookout for missing 15-year-old teen

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Two FWCS schools on e-learning day due to bus driver shortage

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Two FWCS schools will move to an e-learning day.