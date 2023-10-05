Indianapolis police searching for loose pet monkey in east side neighborhood

By WTHR
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — Police are searching for a missing monkey in an east Indianapolis neighborhood that may have injured some people.

IMPD confirmed Wednesday evening they were helping officers from Indianapolis Animal Care Services in locating the monkey in the 500 block of Ironridge Court.

Police said they’ve received reports of minor injuries that were inflicted by the monkey, though IMPD would not confirm if the monkey had bitten anyone.

The department tweeted a photo of the monkey they’re searching for.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD said the monkey, named “Momo,” was last seen at the entrance of the neighborhood where the search is occurring, though police did not know when that sighting happened.

An officer told 13News at the scene the monkey escaped from a house near Mitthoefer Road and Prospect Street, about a half-mile from where the search is taking place.

Now Thursday morning, IMPD and IACS are in the 10000 block of Ironway Drive, near Mitthoefer Road and East Prospect Street, on reported sightings of the missing monkey in a wooded area.

More about the monkey

13News anchor Scott Swan reached out to the Indianapolis Zoo for more information about the monkey.

A zoo spokesperson tells us it is a patas monkey, which is commonly found on the grasslands of Africa. They typically stand 16 inches to 30 inches tall at the shoulders when standing on all fours and are well-known as the fastest primate on land, capable of running over 30 mph.

The spokesperson said the monkey, which appears to be an adult, “is likely confused and stressed.” The zoo encourages anyone who sees the monkey to not approach it, but instead call IMPD immediately and let a professional deal with it.

As far as the police and professionals tasked with corralling the primate, the zoo spokesperson said the monkey will likely run if it is approached, so the best course of action is to monitor its movements until it moves into an area where it can be contained.

