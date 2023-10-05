I-69 crash stalled northbound traffic near Illinois Road Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Wednesday evening crash on I-69 slowed down the evening rush hour traffic.

According to INDOT, The crash happened not too far south of the Illinois Road exit and caused the left lane on I-69 to be shut down temporarily.

Our crew at the scene said traffic in the other lanes was backed up until the scene was cleared around 6 p.m.

