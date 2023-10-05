I-69 crash stalled northbound traffic near Illinois Road Wednesday
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Wednesday evening crash on I-69 slowed down the evening rush hour traffic.
According to INDOT, The crash happened not too far south of the Illinois Road exit and caused the left lane on I-69 to be shut down temporarily.
Our crew at the scene said traffic in the other lanes was backed up until the scene was cleared around 6 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.