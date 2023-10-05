FWCS proposes raises to help retain bus drivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Thursday, two Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) were moved to e-learning due to a lack of school bus drivers.

According to FWCS officials, Northrop High School and Lincoln Elementary School had an e-learning day.

With school districts a few months into the school year, 21Alive wanted to see if the lack of drivers was increasing in 21Country and what was being done to get more people behind the wheel.

FWCS is currently offering a sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 dollars to any current CDL licensed driver who signs up to be a bus driver. The district is also looking to raise the starting salary for new drivers to $22 an hour, increase benefits, and give bonus incentives to current FWCS drivers.

“We are doing a lot of things to incentivize people to come to FWCS to get into the school buses and get our kids to school,” FWCS Communications Manager Scott Murray said.

FWCS officials say they started the school year with 110 bus drivers but need between 120 to 140. The increase in pay will be discussed at the next FWCS School Board meeting on Oct. 9th. Officials say they hope that will get more drivers on the road.

Southwest Allen County Schools is also facing a lack of drivers. At the beginning of the school year, the district had 12 full-time and part-time openings. More than two months into the school year, officials say they still need 8 to 10 drivers and the district is still facing challenges to operate day-to-day. In some instances, SACS has had to double up routes, and in other cases, we have to cancel a bus route for a day. The first week of school, the district saw pick-up and drop-off times of over an hour.

However, East Allen County Officials (EACS) say they are not facing a shortage of drivers. Currently, leaders tell us all “daily routes are covered and the district has yet to switch to an e-learning day due to the lack of drivers.” Drivers at EACS make $20.17 an hour.

21Alive also reached out to Northwest Allen County Schools and has not heard back. On the school’s website, the district does say they are in need of bus drivers.

