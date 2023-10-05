Fundraiser planned Thursday evening to benefit Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) have organized a fundraiser Thursday evening to help fund future flights to honor area veterans.

From 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Outback Steakhouse on Coventry Lane, organizers say the public is invited to dine in or order carryout to support HFNEI. They say all you have to do is show the below flyer to have 15% of your order’s total given to the group.

To date, HFNEI has helped arrange flights for over 3,300 veterans to travel from Fort Wayne to be honored in Washington, D.C.

The next honor flight is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 11. A “Welcome Home Celebration” is planned at the Fort Wayne airport for 9 p.m. that evening. Those who participate are asked to arrive by 8 p.m. and park in the long-term parking lot.

