Fundraiser planned Thursday evening to benefit Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

FILE PHOTO - 37th Annual Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI)
FILE PHOTO - 37th Annual Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI)(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) have organized a fundraiser Thursday evening to help fund future flights to honor area veterans.

From 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Outback Steakhouse on Coventry Lane, organizers say the public is invited to dine in or order carryout to support HFNEI. They say all you have to do is show the below flyer to have 15% of your order’s total given to the group.

To date, HFNEI has helped arrange flights for over 3,300 veterans to travel from Fort Wayne to be honored in Washington, D.C.

The next honor flight is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 11. A “Welcome Home Celebration” is planned at the Fort Wayne airport for 9 p.m. that evening. Those who participate are asked to arrive by 8 p.m. and park in the long-term parking lot.

READ MORE: 85 veterans to be recognized on the 45th Honor Flight of NE Indiana

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

YWCA Northeast Indiana is hosting events in October to raise awareness for Domestic Violence...

Flowers on the River event honors domestic violence survivors, victims

Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris and Karli VanCleave
The YWCA of Northeast Indiana held an event as Domestic Violence Awareness Month is underway.

News

Lucky Duck Sale Moves to Auburn

Bi-annual Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale returns in new Auburn location

Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The popular Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale will host the second sale of the year this weekend. There are 80,000 items available at a discounted price.

Community

City of Fort Wayne: GFL collecting trash early Thursday

Updated: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The City of Fort Wayne is giving residents a heads-up about a change in garbage and recycling collection this Thursday.

News

Turn the Town Pink 2023

Turn the Town Pink: Vera Bradley Foundation hangs pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The Vera Bradley Foundation and the Lutheran Health Network began hanging Ribbons for Research throughout 21Country to raise money for breast cancer research. Each pink ribbon represents a donation made to the foundation.

Latest News

Community

Tony Betton Jr. honored with President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award.

INsight’s Tony Betton Jr. honored with President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award

Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The host of 21Alive’s INsight program will soon be taking home a prestigious volunteer service award honoring his years of community work.

Community

FILE PHOTO - 'Welcome Home Celebration' for Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana on July 28, 2023.

85 veterans to be recognized on the 45th Honor Flight of NE Indiana

Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) has announced plans for its 45th Honor Flight to honor area veterans at the nation’s capital.

News

Humane Fort Wayne Reunites Rescued Beagles

A year later: Humane Fort Wayne reunites rescued beagles

Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
Humane Fort Wayne held a special reunion for the beagles rescued from the now closed animal testing facility in Virginia. Each beagle has since been adopted.

News

YLNI Farmers Market Wraps Up Summer Season

Last weekend for YLNI Farmers Market’s outdoor season on Barr Street

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
Indiana’s favorite farmers market will wrap up its summer season this weekend before heading to their winter location. The YLNI Farmers Market announced last week that they snagged the top spot for the second year in a row in Indiana.

Community

Union Street Market

Union Street Market adds Italian restaurant, wine bar

Updated: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Union Street Market at Electric Works has added two new vendors to its offerings, leaders announced on Thursday.

Community

Brown County State Park

Brown County ranked nation’s third-best state park for fall foliage

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana’s largest state park is being recognized as the nation’s third-best state park to see fall foliage.