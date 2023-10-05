Do it Best President, CEO honored with Sagamore of the Wabash

Governor Eric Holcomb (left) honors Do it Best Corp. CEO and President Dan Starr (right) with...
Governor Eric Holcomb (left) honors Do it Best Corp. CEO and President Dan Starr (right) with the Sagamore of the Wabash.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor Eric Holcomb visited the Summit City on Thursday to honor a local business leader with the Sagamore of the Wabash.

Holcomb stopped by the Electric Works campus to present the award, one of the highest civilian honors in Indiana, to Do it Best President and CEO Dan Starr. Do it Best is the anchor tenant at Electric Works, a sweeping redevelopment project in downtown Fort Wayne that repurposed the former General Electric campus.

“I’ve been around the world, been around the state, been around the country, and I’ve never seen this,” Holcomb said. “This is second to none in terms of talent, attraction, creating that talent density, vibrancy...I’m really proud to associate with this project. It was big, it was bold, they had to create believers at the very outset and they did.”

Starr has served as president and CEO of Do it Best since January 2016, having joined the company in 2005, according to its website. The businessman has also held a number of leadership roles in the community, with involvement on civic, charitable, and business boards.

“It’s a tremendous honor—it’s the highest civilian honor in the state of Indiana—and I couldn’t be more proud or pleased,” Starr said. “But as I did in the awards ceremony, I gave the credit for that back to the team of folks that we have at Do it Best, I really believe that that’s where the honor belongs.”

“This is the way communities will distinguish themselves, with projects that are big and bold and attract talent. That’s the name of the game,” Holcomb said.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

FILE PHOTO - 37th Annual Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI)

Fundraiser planned Thursday evening to benefit Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) have organized a fundraiser Thursday evening to help fund future flights to honor area veterans.

News

YWCA Northeast Indiana is hosting events in October to raise awareness for Domestic Violence...

Flowers on the River event honors domestic violence survivors, victims

Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris and Karli VanCleave
The YWCA of Northeast Indiana held an event as Domestic Violence Awareness Month is underway.

News

Lucky Duck Sale Moves to Auburn

Bi-annual Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale returns in new Auburn location

Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The popular Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale will host the second sale of the year this weekend. There are 80,000 items available at a discounted price.

Community

City of Fort Wayne: GFL collecting trash early Thursday, Friday

Updated: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The City of Fort Wayne is giving residents a heads-up about a change in garbage and recycling collection this Thursday and Friday.

Latest News

News

Turn the Town Pink 2023

Turn the Town Pink: Vera Bradley Foundation hangs pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The Vera Bradley Foundation and the Lutheran Health Network began hanging Ribbons for Research throughout 21Country to raise money for breast cancer research. Each pink ribbon represents a donation made to the foundation.

Community

Tony Betton Jr. honored with President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award.

INsight’s Tony Betton Jr. honored with President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award

Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The host of 21Alive’s INsight program will soon be taking home a prestigious volunteer service award honoring his years of community work.

Community

FILE PHOTO - 'Welcome Home Celebration' for Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana on July 28, 2023.

85 veterans to be recognized on the 45th Honor Flight of NE Indiana

Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) has announced plans for its 45th Honor Flight to honor area veterans at the nation’s capital.

News

Humane Fort Wayne Reunites Rescued Beagles

A year later: Humane Fort Wayne reunites rescued beagles

Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
Humane Fort Wayne held a special reunion for the beagles rescued from the now closed animal testing facility in Virginia. Each beagle has since been adopted.

News

YLNI Farmers Market Wraps Up Summer Season

Last weekend for YLNI Farmers Market’s outdoor season on Barr Street

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
Indiana’s favorite farmers market will wrap up its summer season this weekend before heading to their winter location. The YLNI Farmers Market announced last week that they snagged the top spot for the second year in a row in Indiana.

Community

Union Street Market

Union Street Market adds Italian restaurant, wine bar

Updated: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Union Street Market at Electric Works has added two new vendors to its offerings, leaders announced on Thursday.