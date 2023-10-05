COURT DOCS: Suspects shot victim during an argument, returned to move body

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Court documents have been released in the killing of a 19-year-old who was found with gunshot wounds in a Fort Wayne river last Thursday.

Documents say police were called to a shooting around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26. When officers arrived, they found a bloody shirt and a $20 bill nearby, but no victim.

A witness told police he heard shots fired and saw three men in the alley. He said two of the men left and came back, appearing to put a black bag over the victim’s body and possibly put it in their car.

They told officers the driver of the car approached the victim on foot and started arguing with him, documents say. The witness said the argument turned physical and a second man got out of the car and assaulted the victim when the driver went back to his car. He said he then heard 3-4 gunshots being fired before the two men left. He said they later returned, believing they then moved the body out of the alleyway.

Shortly after the shooting, police responded to a car fire matching the description of the car spotted at the scene that was missing a license plate. Officers say they then received a report of a stolen car from a woman who said her son 20-year-old Dimitrius Walker was the last person to use it. When officers spoke with Walker, he claimed the car was stolen from a gas station.

Then on Thursday, a kayaker called police to report they found a body in the Maumee River. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Austin Michael Seiman. The coroner ruled he died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Documents say police then spoke with Seiman’s girlfriend, who said she was told he likely left to make a drug deal. She said he was going to meet someone he was talking to on Facebook, who police later identified as 18-year-old Nasir Owens. Police reviewed the messages, showing the two were meeting up that night.

Wednesday evening, police announced that they arrested both Owens and Walker in the shooting. Both are charged with murder and arson.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Seiman’s family with funeral costs. You can find it here.

