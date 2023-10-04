Warrant issued for Fort Wayne man accused of hiding ‘spy’ pen camera in restroom

(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are looking for a 28-year-old Fort Wayne man court documents say committed voyeurism with the use of a “spy type” camera.

Court records say on July 29, a camera hidden in a pen was discovered in an unnamed employee restroom. The person who came across the pen found it inside a box with a hole cut out, documents say.

The pen was then turned over to an employee, who found a video of fellow employee Geoffrey Mogere, 28, setting up the camera. Later in the same video, she found footage of a woman using the restroom and called the police.

Detectives reviewed the video on the camera’s micro SD card, finding it was used in at least one other location and captured at least three other victims.

A voyeurism charge was then filed against Mogere and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 3.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Noblesville school shooter to be released to parents under GPS monitoring

Updated: seconds ago
|
By WTHR and WPTA Staff
A judge has decided to release the teen responsible for the 2018 Noblesville school shooting to his parents under multiple conditions.

News

YWCA Northeast Indiana is hosting events in October to raise awareness for Domestic Violence...

Flowers on the River event honors domestic violence survivors, victims

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris and Karli VanCleave
The YWCA of Northeast Indiana held an event as Domestic Violence Awareness Month is underway.

News

Arts United announces Capital Campaign

Arts United announces Capital Campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
A new phase of public giving is in the works.

News

Lucky Duck Sale Moves to Auburn

Bi-annual Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale returns in new Auburn location

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The popular Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale will host the second sale of the year this weekend. There are 80,000 items available at a discounted price.

Latest News

News

21Alive News at 6

Flowers on the River event honors domestic violence survivors

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

Arts United announces Capital Campaign

Arts United announces Capital Campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

Special Segments

In the Arts: Arts United Center’s 50th anniversary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson and Evan Harris
The Arts United Center is turning 50 this year, and Rachelle Reinking from Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne chats with Linda Jackson about an upcoming celebration for the center.

News

In the Arts: Arts United Center’s 50th anniversary

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...

Anderson man arrested on child porn possession charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
An Anderson man is facing multiple charges after police received a tip about him possessing child porn.

News

21Alive Morning New

Liz Braden's Wednesday morning forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive Morning New