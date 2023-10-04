Warrant issued for Fort Wayne man accused of hiding ‘spy’ pen camera in restroom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are looking for a 28-year-old Fort Wayne man court documents say committed voyeurism with the use of a “spy type” camera.

Court records say on July 29, a camera hidden in a pen was discovered in an unnamed employee restroom. The person who came across the pen found it inside a box with a hole cut out, documents say.

The pen was then turned over to an employee, who found a video of fellow employee Geoffrey Mogere, 28, setting up the camera. Later in the same video, she found footage of a woman using the restroom and called the police.

Detectives reviewed the video on the camera’s micro SD card, finding it was used in at least one other location and captured at least three other victims.

A voyeurism charge was then filed against Mogere and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 3.

