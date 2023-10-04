Two arrested in connection with body pulled from Maumee River

By Alex Null
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) say two people have been arrested in connection to the body pulled from the Maumee River last Thursday.

BACKGROUND: Crews investigating after body pulled from Maumee River

Police say a man was kayaking in the river when he came across the body of 19-year-old Austin Seiman.

The coroner says Seiman’s cause of death was from multiple gunshot wounds and was labeled as a homicide.

18-year-old Nasir Owens (left) and 20-year-old Dimitrius Walker (right) were arrested Wednesday in connection to the case (see above). They are charged with murder and arson.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Donald "Dusty" Cornett
FWPD arrests self-proclaimed ‘serial pedophile’ Tuesday
A woman and a child are in the hospital in critical condition tonight.
FWPD respond to unknown problem, woman and child in life-threatening condition
Truck Fire US20
Fiery semi crash closes U.S. 20 for hours
Fort Wayne police looking for nine-year-old boy
FWPD: Missing nine-year-old boy found safe
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s 80th Season
Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s 80th Season
A view of the 'Coliseum Takeover' car show that was held Sunday.
‘Coliseum Takeover’ offered first ‘legal pit’ at car show in Fort Wayne
‘Coliseum Takeover’ offered first ‘legal pit’ at car show in Fort Wayne
AT&T: Previewing the New iPhone 15
AT&T: Previewing the New iPhone 15
17th Annual Run for Riley
17th Annual Run For Riley