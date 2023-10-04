Two arrested in connection with body pulled from Maumee River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) say two people have been arrested in connection to the body pulled from the Maumee River last Thursday.

BACKGROUND: Crews investigating after body pulled from Maumee River

Police say a man was kayaking in the river when he came across the body of 19-year-old Austin Seiman.

The coroner says Seiman’s cause of death was from multiple gunshot wounds and was labeled as a homicide.

18-year-old Nasir Owens (left) and 20-year-old Dimitrius Walker (right) were arrested Wednesday in connection to the case (see above). They are charged with murder and arson.

