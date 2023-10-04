Noblesville school shooter to be released to parents under GPS monitoring

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR and WPTA) — A judge has decided to release the teen responsible for the 2018 Noblesville school shooting to his parents under multiple conditions.

On May 25, 2018, the then-Noblesville West Middle School student opened fire, shooting classmate Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman, who was able to take down the gunman. The shooter, who was 13 at the time, was ordered to a juvenile prison until his 18th birthday.

On April 19, 2023, prosecutors asked the judge to keep the shooter locked up while they investigated a report that he touched a case manager inappropriately. He was then removed from that living unit. The judge ruled his actions with the female employee showed they needed to reconsider releasing the shooter to home detention.

In Hamilton County court on Wednesday, the judge ruled he would be released after police and probation search his family’s home. He is due back in court on Dec. 19, 2023, for a review hearing.

The state now wants the teen to serve 120 days for battery and then be sent to a residential placement facility instead of going home.

“Most of it is focused on treatment, counseling, everything that they can do,” said Barb Trathen, a chief deputy prosecutor in Hamilton County. “It’s the same as an adult offender. There are transitional programs for adult offenders coming out of a penitentiary. We don’t want to just throw them back out into the community, where they have no skills ready to adjust, and that’s what this is all about, a transitional facility.”

The young man has admitted to touching the case manager’s breast. His attorney said his client “messed up” but has been punished.

The defense believes the teen will make a better transition into society if he’s placed on home detention, where he’ll wear a GPS monitor, have his computer usage monitored, and have to go to counseling.

