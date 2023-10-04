I-69 off ramp to Illinois Road closes starting today

By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here is a reminder that another I-69 off-ramp will close starting today.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 4, the off-ramp at mile-marker 305 will be closed to finish a concrete replacement and joint repair project taking place along I-69. The closure is expected to last through Friday, Oct. 13, depending on weather.

The department says drivers looking to access Illinois Road from northbound I-69 should continue north to the U.S. 30/Goshen Road interchange, exit 309, use the ramps to connect with southbound I-69, and then utilize the southbound I-69 exit to Illinois Rd., or take another route.

