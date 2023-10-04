FWPD: Missing 9-year-old boy found safe

UPDATE: Police said around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday that the boy has been found safe in Texas with his mother. Officers say the boy has been in contact with his mom who arranged transportation to get him in Texas.

The department thanked the public for their help in the search.

You can read the original story below.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say they are looking for nine-year-old Naywin Lwin.

Police say Lwin is a 4′3″ Asian boy who weighs 60 pounds.

Lwin was last seen wearing a brown long sleeve shirt in the area of Hessen Cassel Road & Wayne Trace earlier this morning. He was last seen around 7 a.m.

Police say there is video of him getting into a burgundy pickup truck, possibly a Ford or a Dodge, voluntarily and add he may be trying to see his estranged mother.

If you have any information on Lwin, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-449-7486.

