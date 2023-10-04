Fort Wayne police looking for nine-year-old boy

Fort Wayne police looking for nine-year-old boy
Fort Wayne police looking for nine-year-old boy(WPTA)
By Alex Null
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say they are looking for nine-year-old Naywin Lwin.

Police say Lwin is a 4′3″ Asian boy who weighs 60 pounds.

Lwin was last seen wearing a brown long sleeve shirt in the area of Hessen Cassel Road & Wayne Trace earlier this morning. He was last seen around 7 a.m.

Police say there is video of him getting into a burgundy pickup truck, possibly a Ford or a Dodge, voluntarily and add he may be trying to see his estranged mother.

If you have any information on Lwin, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-449-7486.

