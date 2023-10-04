Flowers on the River event honors domestic violence survivors, victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The YWCA of Northeast Indiana held an event as Domestic Violence Awareness Month is underway.

Event organizers say the Flowers on the River event is a way for people in the area to remember and honor victims of domestic violence.

According to the CDC, nearly one in four women and one in ten men will experience domestic violence in their lives.

The event was held Tuesday evening at the Wells Street Bridge, and event coordinators say it was filled with art and emotion, with poetry readings, music, and survivors sharing their stories.

Attendees ended the evening by dropping flowers into the river, as it honors anyone who has been impacted by domestic violence, along with sharing a moment of silence.

Officials with the YWCA want to remind people that there are resources to aid someone in getting out of dangerous domestic situations.

If anyone needs help, visit the YWCA website.

