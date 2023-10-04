‘Coliseum Takeover’ offered first ‘legal pit’ at car show in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Smoke and roaring engines took over the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Sunday. The ‘Coliseum Takeover’ was held by the Neckbreakers and the Hooligan Brothers, both local car enthusiasts.

Thousands packed the Coliseum parking lot showing off their rides and moves.

“There was music going, screaming yelling, cars going, engines revving,” organizer Justin Grove said. “It was a vibe that was unmatched.”

Local leaders say the event took all the right precautions, getting the correct, permits, contracts, and insurance in place, along with first responders standing by to ensure a safe event.

“It was a great way to bring everybody together and put them in an environment where it could be safe and we don’t have to worry about anybody being kicked out because we had cops,” organizer Skylar Ortiz said.

Along with cars, the event also had food trucks, local vendors, and fireworks to end the night.

Organizers say they wanted to put on this event to bring the community together. They also say while no one was hurt, there will be improvements made for next year’s event. They are hoping to add bleachers around the pit and a better sound system.

