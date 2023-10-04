Bi-annual Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale returns in new Auburn location

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - The popular Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale will host the second sale of the year this weekend. There are 80,000 items available at a discounted price.

For the first time, the sale will be held at the Kruse Plaza in Auburn after years of being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Assistant Sales Manager AndiJo Clark says moving to the new location allows Lucky Duck to expand and serve a new community.

Pre-sale tickets have already sold out. General free admission days will be held Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items are discounted to half price on Sunday.

For more information, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.