Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect identify Purdue professor, say police withheld info

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU/WTHR) - New details are emerging in the Delphi murders case as court documents filed by Richard Allen’s attorney accuse the police of withholding evidence involving a professor at Purdue University.

The defense team says the newly filed information supports its claim that Odinists were responsible for the murders of Libby German and Abigail Williams, which happened more than six years ago in 2017.

According to our sister station at WTHR, Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett swore under oath on Aug. 8, 2023, that a professor at Purdue did not believe sticks on the bodies were Odinist symbols. The defense went on to say that Prosecutor Nick McLeland allegedly told the defense the prosecution was unable to identify the professor on Sept. 6, 2023.

Allen’s attorneys then claimed that State Trooper Jerry Holeman said in the months after the girls’ murders that the professor, identified as Jeffrey Turco, told him it was, “not Odisinism or any type of cult worshipping or any type of group that would have conducted the crime,” and officials abandoned the cult theory.

The defense then submitted a filing that outlined why they believed the girls were ritualistically sacrificed on Sept. 18. The next day, the defense claims Holeman was able to find the Purdue professor and interview him.

Holeman says he allegedly said he was working to set up the interview with Turco for several weeks, despite defense claims that it would have coincided with the same time that the prosecution claimed they could not identify Turco.

The defense says there is a taped statement from Turco saying that “it was a given” that the pattern of sticks found at the crime scene was someone trying to replicate Germanic runic script.

Turco went on to bring in outside counsel from Harvard University who agreed with the deduction. Turco went on to say that, he ”could certainly imagine that this was somebody’s idea that when you do human sacrifice you carve runes ... there are some poetic sources that would sort of support that idea that somebody might have come across ... that scenario seems entirely plausible to me.”

The defense claims that the prosecution has sent countless hard drives, flash drives, and discs with hundreds of pages of paperwork between Sept. 8 and Sept. 27. It claims the interview with Turco was on a thumb drive delivered on Sep. 27, and was only marked with the professor’s name and not his title.

In the court documents, Allen’s attorneys claimed several people with direct ties to Odinism were dismissed as potential suspects early in the investigation without reason.

The defense claimed one of the people, allegedly cleared by investigators early in the investigation, had social media posts with imagery that matched what the defense claims were pagan symbols at the crime scene. Upon seeing the images, an Indiana State Police investigator allegedly requested another interview be done with the potential suspect, but Allen’s defense attorneys do not believe officials ever followed up.

Allen’s defense claimed another person with ties to Odinism also confessed to a relative that he had been involved in the murders and even spat on one of the girls at the crime scene. That person’s alibi allegedly did not hold up, and the relative later passed a polygraph test when questioned about what he had told her about his involvement, according to the filing. That person was also cleared.

Allen’s attorneys claim he’s being used as a scapegoat, as his arrest came right before an election.

Allen is set to go to trial in January 2024.

