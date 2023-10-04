Arts United announces Capital Campaign

By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new phase of public giving is in the works.

Officials at Arts United are asking the public to donate to the organization’s Capital Campaign.

Leaders say the organization wants to expand and modernize the Arts United Center with a renovation they described as a “soaring vision.”

Private donors and public funding have supported the majority of the $40 million capital campaign, and now, the community is being urged to help raise the remaining $2.5 million to complete the project.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Donald "Dusty" Cornett
FWPD arrests self-proclaimed ‘serial pedophile’ Tuesday
A woman and a child are in the hospital in critical condition tonight.
FWPD respond to unknown problem, woman and child in life-threatening condition
Truck Fire US20
Fiery semi crash closes U.S. 20 for hours
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Crews from the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department are investigating...
Man found in Maumee River was shot multiple times, coroner says

Latest News

YWCA Northeast Indiana is hosting events in October to raise awareness for Domestic Violence...
Flowers on the River event honors domestic violence survivors, victims
Warrant issued for Fort Wayne man accused of hiding ‘spy’ pen camera in restroom
Lucky Duck Sale Moves to Auburn
Bi-annual Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale returns in new Auburn location
21Alive News at 6
Flowers on the River event honors domestic violence survivors