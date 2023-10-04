Arts United announces Capital Campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new phase of public giving is in the works.

Officials at Arts United are asking the public to donate to the organization’s Capital Campaign.

Leaders say the organization wants to expand and modernize the Arts United Center with a renovation they described as a “soaring vision.”

Private donors and public funding have supported the majority of the $40 million capital campaign, and now, the community is being urged to help raise the remaining $2.5 million to complete the project.

