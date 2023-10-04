Anderson man arrested on child porn possession charges

ANDERSON, Ind. (WPTA) - An Anderson man is facing multiple charges after police received a tip about him possessing child porn.

According to a release by the Indiana State Police, a search warrant was served on a home on 5th Street in Anderson following what police say was a four-month investigation that led police to the home.

Officers say several electronic devices were found and collected during the search. They also say no one was home at the time.

Police say they later found 31-year-old Joshua Jefferey Thrasher, who was arrested and taken to the Maidson County Jail.

Thrasher is facing multiple charges of possession of child porn, possession of child pornography depicting a child under 12 years old, possession of child pornography depicting a child engaged in bestiality and bodily injury while participating in the sexual conduct, matter, performance, or incident.

